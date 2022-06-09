Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Potential intruder confronted outside elementary school in Alabama, superintendent says

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut Elementary School in Gadsden, Alabama.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An elementary school in central Alabama went into lockdown Thursday after police confronted a man on the campus.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the school, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “police incident” in a Facebook post.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching the doors and possibly attempting to gain access to the building. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police arrived on the scene to assist.

Officials have not confirmed what transpired after police arrived on the scene.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all children at the school are safe. The kids were bused to the nearby high school, and parents were called to pick them up.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role
FILE - A worker in protective overalls and carrying disinfecting equipment walks outside the...
WHO: COVID origins unclear, but lab leak theory needs study
The debate between employees and employers over remote work continues.
Companies want remote employees to return to the office