Old Livingston subdivision experiences major street flooding.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Elderly residents say they want a solution to street flooding in their neighborhood, and Livingston Parish officials say they are trying to find the answer.

“For the past few years, I want to say two or three years, it’s flooded back here every time there’s rain,” says Rick Trauth.

Trauth says his 66-year-old aunt, Joyce, has lived in a subdivision on Cedar Ridge Court for about 10 years. Since the 2016 flood, Trauth says the street floods to the point where it’s not safe for his aunt to walk through and takes hours to go down.

“Where I am standing, when it rains for more than 30 minutes to an hour, I am in knee-deep water. I have seen her have to park her car, you know, an eighth of a mile away and home in water at 66 years old,” adds Trauth.

When water covers the street, Trauth says he usually has to go help his aunt get out of her home to get to work. The neighborhood has several elderly residents, who also hope to see a fix, but parish officials say it is complicated.

“That particular neighborhood that you are referring to has one drainage ditch in it, and I guess it’s got 30 homes. That one drainage ditch does not adequately take care of the water situation,” explains Sam Digirolamo Director of Planning and public works for Livingston Parish.

Digirolamo says some of the older subdivisions in Livingston Parish flooded because they were not built with neighborhood expansions in mind.

“We have a lot more people moving into the parish than we used to, the people expect better service, which we try to give them. It’s just a situation where it’s going to take time,” adds Digirolamo.

Digirolamo explains this is one of the reasons why the parish put in a moratorium, to figure out how they can fix drainage problems like this one.

Livingston Parish Council agreed to a moratorium back in May in order to find some solutions to drainage issues. So far, they do have a direct plan, but they’re asking folks to report to their drainage problems to their council members.

