New charges for Houma man arrested for possession of child porn

Houma child porn arrest; new charges
Houma child porn arrest; new charges
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A substitute teacher and educator in Terrebonne Parish faces an additional 99 counts of possession of child pornography, involving children under the age of 13.

Deputies initially arrested 53-year-old Eric Ball of Houma last week. Soon after, they found more images on his electronic devices.

His arrest follows an FBI investigation stretching back several months.

