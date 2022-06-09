New charges for Houma man arrested for possession of child porn
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A substitute teacher and educator in Terrebonne Parish faces an additional 99 counts of possession of child pornography, involving children under the age of 13.
Deputies initially arrested 53-year-old Eric Ball of Houma last week. Soon after, they found more images on his electronic devices.
His arrest follows an FBI investigation stretching back several months.
