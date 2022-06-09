Lavender trial for Rett syndrome

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – It’s a rare genetic condition that’s often misdiagnosed as autism or cerebral palsy but a new drug – on the fast track for FDA approval – is giving families hope against Rett syndrome.

You watched your child hit all their milestones, such as crawling, walking, and even babbling their first words. But then, as they continue to grow, they start rapidly losing their coordination, ability to speak, and the use of their hands.

“She is, sort of, my forever infant,” says Jamie Patrick, mother of Savannah Patrick, who has Rett syndrome.

This is what happens to children with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic neurological and developmental disorder. Currently, there is no cure, but a new drug up for FDA approval is providing families with much needed hope.

Like most girls her age, eight-year-old Savannah Patrick loves to watch movies and listen to music.

Music is one of the tools her mom, Jamie, uses to help Savannah communicate. Savannah was developing normally, until she turned 12 months old and was then diagnosed with Rett syndrome.

“She actually started regressing and losing skills that she had previously,” Jamie told Ivanhoe.

Dr. Jeffrey Neul, MD, PhD, director at the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, said, “They lose the ability to speak, the ability to use their hands, and develop a characteristic repetitive hand movement. They also have trouble walking.”

Rett syndrome primarily affects girls and currently, there are therapies to treat symptoms of the disorder such as speech therapy and occupational therapy, but there are no treatments to cure it. However, researchers have wrapped up a phase three trial, which could lead to the first ever FDA-approved drug to treat the disorder. In the Lavender study, researchers evaluated the oral drug Trofinetide on nearly 200 girls with Rett syndrome.

“It seemed to improve how alert and interactive people were, which helps improve how much they can communicate,” Dr. Neul explains.

After the Lavender study, 95 percent of participants elected to continue to take the drug in extension studies. Savannah took part in the Lavender study and her mom, Jamie, says it can make a difference.

“The hope that it gives us is huge,” Jamie expresses.

If approved, researchers say Trofinetide could be available to patients as early as 2023. The biggest side effects doctors have seen in the trial for the drug include G.I. issues, such as diarrhea and vomiting.

