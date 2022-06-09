Ask the Expert
How young is too young for mental health counseling?

How young is too young for mental health counseling?(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Marsha Lewis and Roque Correa
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - It’s estimated that 13 to 20% of children living in the U.S. have experienced a mental disorder.

In a poll in 2021, 62% of parents said there was a change in their child’s mental well-being because of remote learning. The headlines are terrifying but not unusual. A first-grader commits suicide.

A young Texas boy loses his battle against depression. A 12-year-old is bullied so badly he took his own life. Among children aged 2-8 years old, boys are more likely than girls to have a mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder.

Among children living below the federal poverty level, the CDC reports one in five children experience a mental disorder. So how young is too young to seek help for your child who is struggling?

Treatment can start as young as age two. Play therapy is helpful for kids 3 to 5 years old as Taylor says it helps young kids.

“Play therapy can be a preventative approach of really working with those young children so that they don’t develop those depressive symptoms or those, you know, anxious symptoms later in life where, you know, it might be more of a diagnosis.”

To gauge whether you should put your child into therapy or not, look for warning signs like difficulty completing basic needs, trouble to engage with other kids, and if they struggle to maintain friendships. Talk to their teachers, caregivers, and friends. They can give you an outside point of view.

Among the more common mental disorders in childhood are ADHD, anxiety, and behavior disorders, and for children diagnosed with depression, three out of four of them also suffered from anxiety.

