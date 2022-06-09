Ask the Expert
How you can share evidence with federal investigators about Louisiana State Police practices

By Kevin Foster
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Federal investigators have set up an email address as they investigate policing practices by Louisiana State Police.

Anyone with evidence or information related to a misuse of power within LSP is encouraged to share by emailing Community.Louisiana@usdoj.gov.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced the investigation during a press conference Thursday, June 9.

RELATED: USDOJ investigates LSP for ‘pattern-or-practice’ of excessive force, discrimination against minorities

She said the investigation centers on whether LSP targeted black drivers, used excessive force, and implemented policies that are disadvantageous to Black Americans.

Clarke said the federal probe is the first in more than two decades to focus on a statewide policing organization.

