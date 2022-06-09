Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD asking for help in unsolved murder of Percy Wilson

Percy Wilson
Percy Wilson(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a 38-year-old man.

According to BRPD, just after midnight on January 16, 2022 officers responded to South I-110 near Hollywood Street in regards to a stalled vehicle. When officers arrived on scene they found Percy Wilson, 38, inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

RELATED: Man found shot to death on I-110 South; BRPD investigating

Wilson’s family and investigators are asking for assistance in who shot and killed him and why.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or you can submit a tip anonymously from their website.

