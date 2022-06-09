CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD asking for help in unsolved murder of Percy Wilson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving the murder of a 38-year-old man.

According to BRPD, just after midnight on January 16, 2022 officers responded to South I-110 near Hollywood Street in regards to a stalled vehicle. When officers arrived on scene they found Percy Wilson, 38, inside the vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wilson’s family and investigators are asking for assistance in who shot and killed him and why.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or you can submit a tip anonymously from their website.

