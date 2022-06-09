Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials say multiple agencies, including the Coast Guard and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, are searching for a man who went missing in the water near Baton Rouge Wednesday evening, June 8, after his boat took on water.

According to the Coast Guard, the missing man was last seen in the water without a lifejacket near mile marker 232 on the Lower Mississippi River.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

