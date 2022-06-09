Ask the Expert
Charity concert to benefit Louisiana military charities

Red Rock & Blue's annual charity concert to benefit Louisiana military charities is set for Friday, July 8 at Chelsea's Live in Baton Rouge.
Red Rock & Blue’s annual charity concert to benefit Louisiana military charities is set for Friday, July 8 at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Red Rock & Blue’s annual charity concert to benefit Louisiana military charities is set for Friday, July 8 at Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge. All proceeds from this show go to such local charity organizations as The Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana and Wounded War Heroes. The musical bill is a loaded one, as The Chase Tyler Band, The Chris Leblanc Band, ReGeneration, Petty Betty, Trey Gallman and Konner James are scheduled to perform.

All attendees get a complimentary chicken sandwich from Chick-Fil-A and their first beer is likewise free. Tickets are available here now - Tickets for Red Rock and Blue Presented by Chick-Fil-A with Chase Tyler, ReGeneration, Trey Gallman, Chris Leblanc, Petty Betty and Konnor James | TicketWeb - Chelsea’s Live in Baton Rouge, US

The RRB charity slow-pitch softball tournament is set for July 29-31 at BREC’s Oak Villa facility in Baton Rouge. The tournament typically draws 80-100 teams each year with a three-game guarantee for each. Anyone can register a team here - 28th Red, Rock & Blue 2022 Softball Tournament Tickets, Baton Rouge | Eventbrite

Red Rock & Blue was established well over a decade ago and has donated roughly $300,000 to Louisiana military charities in the last six years alone.

