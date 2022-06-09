Ask the Expert
BRFD: Man caught with arms through window setting building on fire

Malcolm Shaw
Malcolm Shaw(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing arson and other charges for allegedly setting a building on fire early Thursday, June 9, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said Malcolm Shaw, 31, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple arson, resisting arrest, and simple battery to an officer.

Fire officials reported crews were called out to a structure fire on Plank Road near Winnebago Street just after 1 a.m.

They added the crew that first responded to the alarms said Shaw was seen with his arms in a broken window and using a lighter to ignite a flammable liquid he had allegedly poured into the building.

Investigators said the fire caused about $2,000 worth of damage.

They added the Baton Rouge Police Department was contacted and Shaw was arrested.

