Body discovered near downtown Baton Rouge, police investigating
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was found near downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the body of a woman was discovered near the 800 block of St. Louis Street, not far from Government Street, around 9:30 p.m. on June 8.
Police say no suspicious activity has been observed at this time.
The death investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
