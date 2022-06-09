Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Body discovered near downtown Baton Rouge, police investigating

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was found near downtown Baton Rouge Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the body of a woman was discovered near the 800 block of St. Louis Street, not far from Government Street, around 9:30 p.m. on June 8.

Police say no suspicious activity has been observed at this time.

The death investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

kid generic
Lavender trial for Rett syndrome
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School & Community Expo bringing opportunities to students in Baton Rouge
Crews say they arrived on scene to find one occupant outside with fire coming from the roof of...
1 person displaced, dog rescued in house fire on Byron Avenue
BRFD investigating house fire on Byron Avenue
BRFD investigating house fire on Byron Avenue