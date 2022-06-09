Ask the Expert
Body discovered near downtown Baton Rouge, police investigating

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A body was found in the downtown Baton Rouge area Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the body of a woman was discovered near the 800 block of St. Louis Street in Beauregard Town, not far from Government Street, around 9:30 p.m. on June 8.

Police say no suspicious activity has been observed at this time.

The death investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

