Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bear roams around neighborhood; possibly scared off by police unit

A black bear was spotted roaming around a neighborhood in Livonia in Pointe Coupee Parish.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - A neighborhood in south Louisiana has an unexpected visitor on Thursday, June 9.

Rhonda Pinsonat sent us video of a black bear roaming around a neighborhood in Livonia in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The bear paused and then changed directions but it isn’t known if it was because of Pinsonat or a police department unit parked in the driveway of a home.

Another viewer submitted pictures of a bear roaming around a neighborhood in Batchelor but it is unknown if it was the same one.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Additional juvenile suspect arrested in connection to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4 last month
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

OLOLCH Driving the Future
Winners for OLOLCH’s Driving the Future campaign being announced TODAY
How young is too young for mental health counseling?
How young is too young for mental health counseling?
The Republican Senator John Kennedy suggested it’s cheaper to buy drugs across Louisiana than...
Sen. Kennedy says it’s cheaper to ‘buy cocaine’ than gas in Louisiana
Malcolm Shaw
BRFD: Man caught with arms through window setting building on fire