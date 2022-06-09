Bear roams around neighborhood; possibly scared off by police unit
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - A neighborhood in south Louisiana has an unexpected visitor on Thursday, June 9.
Rhonda Pinsonat sent us video of a black bear roaming around a neighborhood in Livonia in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The bear paused and then changed directions but it isn’t known if it was because of Pinsonat or a police department unit parked in the driveway of a home.
Another viewer submitted pictures of a bear roaming around a neighborhood in Batchelor but it is unknown if it was the same one.
