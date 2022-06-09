Ask the Expert
Teen arrested in ‘senseless’ death of woman hit by stray bullet

Dolores Jackson and her son, Major
Dolores Jackson and her son, Major(Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department, along with multiple law enforcement agencies, arrested a teenage boy in connection with the shooting death of a woman in February.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday, June 9, for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Dolores Jackson, 36, of Baton Rouge. The shooting happened on Cadillac Street on Feb. 2.

The juvenile was taken into custody without incident and booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on charges of first-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun.

DRIVING THE FUTURE WINNER: Richard L. Long, Livingston
DRIVING THE FUTURE: Helen Ambeau, St. Gabriel
