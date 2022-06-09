Ask the Expert
1 person displaced, dog rescued in house fire on Byron Avenue

No injuries have been reported.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are investigating after a house fire in Baton Rouge Thursday, June 9 left one person displaced.

According to a spokesman with BRFD, the fire happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Byron Avenue, not far from Evangeline Street.

Crews say they arrived on scene to find one occupant outside with fire coming from the roof of the home.(WAFB)
Crews say they arrived on scene to find one occupant outside with fire coming from the roof of the home.

The fire was contained to the front of the house. The rest of the home had heavy smoke and water damage.

Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from the home.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy and The Red Cross also responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

