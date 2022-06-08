Two gunmen fire over 30 rounds, killing man outside of Marigny bar

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Neighbors say they’re traumatized but not surprised after two gunmen unloaded outside of a busy neighborhood bar, killing a man early Tuesday morning.

NOPD says the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside of Big Daddy’s at the corner of Franklin and Royal in the Marigny.

“When I reached down, he wasn’t breathing and had no pulse, no responsiveness and when I realized the severity of his injuries, it was kind of too late to do anything about it,” neighbor, Matthew Kodrin said.

A 30-year-old man sitting at the table outside of Big Daddy’s took dozens of shots according to neighbors like Kodrin, who witnessed the bloody aftermath. The barrage jolted him out of bed.

“I hit the floor before I knew what was going on,” Kodrin said. “I kind of, when my brain registered it was gunshots, like, poked my head through my blinds and saw two gentlemen get into a white Nissan SUV. One of them had an AR-15 style rifle.”

You can see them in surveillance video, calmly creeping up Royal Street with a handgun and massive rifle tucked just out of sight as they approach one bar customer. They seemingly tell that man to leave, before aiming and taking turns firing at their target.

Kodrin says police showed up shortly after he hung up with the 911 operator when he was trying to give aid to the man. He hasn’t slept since.

“I’ve had 17 months in Afghanistan seeing similar things and it’s, I guess, brought back just kind of an emotional numbness and a detachment that I wish I had forgotten about,” Kodrin said. “To feel that separated from things in your home and your city that you love, makes it feel like you’re very far from, I guess, safety or love or whatever you call it, but it’s very unfortunate and I don’t wish this on anyone. I’m sorry that this happens on a daily occurrence to so many people in the city.”

He, like many of his neighbors, is disturbed, but not surprised. However, he believes we should not become complacent.

“Don’t be silent, don’t retreat,” Kodrin urged. “I know it’s so easy for us to, as a city, to just fall back on the ‘that’s the cost of doing business here’ or ‘things were worse in the 90′s’, but it’s not the 90′s and just because it can happen other places, doesn’t mean we have to tolerate it happening here. We should demand more of ourselves. We should be looking out for one another and we should be demanding more of our elected officials and our public servants and if they’re unable to do the job that they’re hired to perform, they need to say so and to let us know what we need to do to help them.”

Neighbors and businesses say they did not recognize the victim or the gunmen.

Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers.

