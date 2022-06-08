Triple shooting led to crash that killed TPD officer, suspect arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says a triple shooting at a home on Saplin Court led to the crash in which an officer died Wednesday morning.

TPD identified 37-year-old Tyrone Cleveland as the suspect. He shot three of his family members at his home in the 4200 block of Saplin Court, and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the shooting around 12:27 a.m., according to Sheriff Walt McNeil.

The suspect fled the scene in his car, and an LCSO deputy and a TPD officer encountered the suspect vehicle at the intersection of North Monroe Street and Capital Circle NW at around 1:30 a.m., according to TPD Deputy Chief Jason Laursen.

The suspect ultimately turned around and drove into oncoming traffic, crashing directly into the TPD officer’s car near the corner of Capital Circle NW and Northwest Passage, Laursen said.

The officer was taken to a hospital in the area, where he later died from his injuries, according to the department. A joint press release from TPD and LCSO says two of the shooting victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while the third victim is in stable condition.

The release says the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital. Cleveland is facing “numerous charges,” law enforcement said.

Grief counselors are assisting members of TPD and LCSO and the fallen officer’s family asks for privacy at this time. TPD is not releasing the officer’s identity at this time.

The Big Bend chapter of the Florida Police Benevolent Association issued the following statement on the officer’s death:

“Every day, Tallahassee police officers sacrifice their personal safety as they work courageously to respond to dangerous situations where public safety is threatened. That is exactly what one of our police officers did in the early morning hours when he aided in the pursuit of a perpetrator, who was fleeing from law enforcement after having just shot three family members. As the deputy attempted to engage the fleeing perpetrator, the suspect used his vehicle to crash into our officer’s vehicle, killing him almost instantly. Our officer was just 34 years old and had been on the Tallahassee police force for four years, after having served at the Wilton Manors Police Department in Broward County. This tragic loss is a painful reminder that law enforcement officers are often victims of violent criminal acts and they put their lives at risk on a daily basis to serve and protect others. Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Tallahassee and the community during this extraordinarily painful time. All of us at the PBA extend our deepest condolences to the officer’s family, friends, and fellow officers. We will do all that we can to support them during this painful time.”

