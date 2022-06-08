Ask the Expert
Proposed La. bill could impact hybrid, electric car owners

(WILX)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the conclusion of the legislative session, several bills have passed and are now on Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk. One of those bills could impact hybrid and electric car owners.

Back on June 5, La. lawmakers passed a bill that will charge an annual fee of $110 for electric vehicle owners and $60 for those who own hybrids. If signed by Edwards, the law would go into effect next year.

“There are only a couple thousand electric cars in the state. It’s kind of puzzling to me. The people that are in the legislator, I would like to have a survey on how many of them have driven an electric car,” said Brian Salvatore, a Tesla owner.

According to a report by the Louisiana Fiscal Office, 70% of the fee will go to the Transportation Trust Fund for state roads and bridges, and 30% will go to the fund for local roads and bridges.

Last year, President Joe Biden’s administration gave infrastructure in La. a D+ grade.

“My question to the state legislators is are you doing this to help the state highways? Will we see improvements or are you doing this to help the oil and gas industry?” asked Salvatore.

Studies say 28 states have passed laws to collect special fees on these type of vehicles. Arkansas and Alabama have used the money to help fix potholes.

“Yes I’m willing to pay my fair share, and you said about $110 a year, but I want to see improvements,” said Salvatore.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

