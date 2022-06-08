Ask the Expert
Police search for missing man last seen in Baton Rouge

Maurice Tucker
Maurice Tucker(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, Maurice Tucker, 33 was last seen on May 25, 2022, around the Osceola Street area, not far from Plank Road.

Tucker is described as 5-foot-6 and 150 lbs, with a slim build. He was driving a red 2008 Kia Spectra with a La. license plate number - 779FCG.

Anyone with information on Tucker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.

