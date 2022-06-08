Police search for missing man last seen in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, Maurice Tucker, 33 was last seen on May 25, 2022, around the Osceola Street area, not far from Plank Road.

RELATED STORY Missing teen last seen in French Settlement, police say

Tucker is described as 5-foot-6 and 150 lbs, with a slim build. He was driving a red 2008 Kia Spectra with a La. license plate number - 779FCG.

Anyone with information on Tucker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-2000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.