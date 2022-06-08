Ask the Expert
Plenty of heat, little to no rainfall again today

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hot and mainly dry weather continues today as high pressure centered over Texas extends eastward into our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, June 8
Highs will once again reach the mid 90s for many of us, with heat index values peaking near or a little above 100° during the afternoon.

There are some hints that a few storms may attempt to sneak into the area from the north late today in association with a storm complex over the southern Plains this morning, but confidence is low on whether they’ll make it this far south. For now, I’ve got rain chances posted at 10% for late today, but we’ll need to monitor trends with that complex throughout the day.

An ever-so-slight weakening of the ridge is expected to allow isolated showers and t-storms to return on Thursday and Friday. Rain chances will run 20% or so on both days, with whatever does develop most likely during the mid to late afternoon hours. While isolated storms may return, little change is expected in our temperatures, with highs continuing to reach the mid 90s.

An approaching cold front should result in somewhat better chances for scattered showers and t-storms on Saturday, but unfortunately it appears unlikely that the front will have any real impact on temperatures. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday could still reach the mid 90s for many, with rain chances on Saturday in the 30%-40% range, dropping to around 20% on Sunday.

Into next week, it looks as though high pressure could once again strengthen overhead, resulting in another extended run of hot and mainly dry weather. There are some indications that the core of the high pressure dome may be closer to us this time around, which could translate into even hotter temperatures for much of next week.

