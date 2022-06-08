New executive director chosen for the Downtown Development District

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved Whitney Hoffman Sayal as the new executive director of the Downtown Development District.

Sayal currently serves as BREC’s Assistant Director of Urban Trails but worked for the DDD in the past.

“I think the quality of life downtown could be improved. So I think the first thing I’d like to do is talk to all of the downtown stakeholders and see what it is what they want to see,” said Sayal.

She replaces the ‘Godfather of Downtown’ Baton Rouge, Davis Rhorer, who tragically died from COVID-19 back in March of 2021.

Since the DDD was established in 1987, Rhorer served as a prominent leader in the development of various plans and initiatives that have transformed the Downtown area.

“It’s bittersweet. Davis has been a mentor of mine and he was my longtime predecessor. We grew very close for the time I was there over 8 years. Obviously, his loss last year was quite devastating to me, I’m still processing and grieving that loss. But it’s been an honor to try to fulfill those very big shoes and build on the progress he’s made,” said Sayal.

According to the DDD’s website, their team works to “initiate, incubate and support partnerships that develop and enhance the District, using community-driven master plans and economic incentives to aid private-sector and nonprofit philanthropic organizations in their development and entrepreneurship efforts.”

“I think that we have a good deal of restaurants and bars and I think that we could always make room for more. We’ve been working really hard from when I was at the DDD to improve the amount of residents and the hotel rooms downtown, and I think that can continue be improved upon. There have been some issues that have happened because of COVID since I left, in terms of making sure that we have those restaurants full. Making sure we are getting the events downtown again that are helping to fill those hotels as well as the restaurants and all those things. So, trying to identify ways that we can get things back on track, and then figuring out how we can push it even further,” said Sayal.

She should start the new position by the end of the month.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.