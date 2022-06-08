Ask the Expert
Missing teen last seen in French Settlement, police say

Police say the 14-year-old girl from French Settlement, La. was last seen leaving her home on Highway 16 Tuesday, June 7 around 8 p.m.(French Settlement Police Department/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the French Settlement Police Department are searching for a missing teenager.

Police say a 14-year-old girl from French Settlement, La. was last seen leaving her home on Highway 16 Tuesday, June 7 around 8 p.m.

The teen was last seen wearing grey shorts, a grey shirt and fuzzy slippers.

Officials ask if you see her or know of her whereabouts, contact your local police department or Sheriff by dialing 911.

