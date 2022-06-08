Metro council introduces ordinance to crack down on homeless camps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All the Metro Council did on Wednesday, June 8 was introduce an ordinance so there was no debate or testimony, but we did go around the city to ask our viewers for their opinions.

“This came to my attention when a tent was literally pitched on the side of the road on Bluebonnet and was there for a number of weeks,” said Councilwoman Laurie Adams.

Homeless camps are becoming more and more common throughout the city. To try and turn things around, councilwoman Adams has introduced an ordinance to prohibit setting up camp on public property.

“When you have private land and the owner asks for someone who is camping there without permission to be removed, law enforcement can do that. So, we just want to make sure we have the same ability on the public and city-parish property,” Adams added.

The owners of Good Morning Donuts off Airline tell me they are constantly getting complaints from customers about the amount of trash and the smell these camps leave behind.

“And to be honest my parents because they don’t speak English, they’re not the ones that complain. So, it’s usually getting bad enough right behind this business, our business, for someone else to complain about the government to come,” said Kwon Choi with Good Morning Donuts.

Choi says he feels for those who find themselves in a homeless situation but needs to think about his customers first.

“We’d love to help you, I mean my parents especially, they have such big hearts about it. But when it starts getting in the way of just being able to put food on the table it starts to become a big hassle,” Choi continued.

The city has already tried to deter some of this from happening by putting up fences underneath some of the overpasses around the city.

To find out what life is like on the streets, I went around the city today to find someone who would be willing to share their story. That’s how I met Melissa and Garry White. They were searching for a place to live, saying when started as a lifestyle is now a daily struggle.

“We actually came down here because google supposedly says this is one of the best places in the country for homeless people as far as resources. And so far, I’ve found that it really is but not for what we need as people trying to move up out of it,” said Garry.

“Honestly, it’s really hard because they just don’t have anything to help you immediately,” Melissa added.

The city does offer numerous programs for those in recovery or people who need to be fed. But Mellissa and Garry say the issue really boils down to housing.

“They should spend money on more housing so they can actually help people. Because if people were in housing, then they wouldn’t be so tempted to do what’s keeping them out here,” Garry continued.

“I think that it is an eye sore, but I also think that if the city was so worried about making more money with the tourists, if they don’t want to come here because it’s an eye sore then maybe they would want to make better programs available for housing,” said Melissa.

The ordinance will get brought up again in two weeks for discussion and that’s where we can expect to see some exchanges from folks on the council.

