Man accused of selling $39K in fake insurance policies

Insurance Fraud
Insurance Fraud(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said an insurance fraud investigation that started in January has resulted in the arrest of a Baton Rouge man.

Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (LSP IFAT) said Trampus Wagoner, 47, was arrested on June 8 on charges of theft (9 counts), prohibited actions and sanctions - insurance producers (9 counts), and forgery of a certificate of insurance (8 counts). Wagoner was booked at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to officials.

Investigators said he accepted premiums from customers but didn’t secure insurance policies on their behalf. They added his victims were defrauded out of more than $39,000. LSP said the investigation began after a complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance.

Troopers said anyone who purchased insurance from Wagoner should call the LSP Insurance Fraud Unit at 225-925-3850.

