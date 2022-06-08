Ask the Expert
Lifeguards still needed at some community pools in Baton Rouge

swimming generic wafb
swimming generic wafb(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC officials say they are still looking for more lifeguards for their pools to keep everyone safe this summer.

As families look for places to cool off from the heat this summer, community pools are hoping to fill positions.

“I’m looking for another 20 to 30 people to work here as well,” said Daniel Burg, aquatics manager at BREC.

Burg said they are not immune to staffing shortages.

“There was a big staff shortage this year nationwide, not just here in baton rouge. I know we’re the only facility open right now that’s fully staffed to get people out here and have a little bit of fun,” Burg said.

With or without lifeguards present, Burg said it’s important to make sure people are safe at the pool.

“So drowning is a big statistic here in Louisiana, especially nationwide. We’ve pushed to do this free swim lesson program here in Baton Rouge for the last three years, and hopefully getting more water awareness and water safety out there because it is a real thing, and we need to be aware of it,” Burg said.

Lifeguards at Liberty Lagoon said they expect to be busy this summer.

“Make sure you’re watching your kids because it’s hard to keep up with a lot of people in one big water part,” said lifeguard Kevin Smith.

Blue Bayou Water Park, one of the area’s largest attractions, is also short on lifeguards.

On June 8, managers there said they’re almost there and hope to open soon.

BREC has swim lessons available for everyone.

