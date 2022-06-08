Ask the Expert
LDWF closes office to walk-in service to catch up on backlog of applications

(KNOE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Information provided by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries licensing section will be closed to walk-in service from June 20-24 at its Quail Drive headquarters in Baton Rouge while the agency eliminates a backlog of mailed-in and e-mailed applications.

The lobby area will reopen on Monday, June 27 to accept in-person license applications. Licenses may still be purchased online during this period at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/

During the office closure, phone calls will be directed to an operator who can respond to specific hunting, fishing, or enforcement questions. Commercial fishermen, including charter captains, who were planning on receiving their license, can fill out their application and keep it on their person. That application will serve as a temporary privilege until Monday, June 27.

When the office reopens on that Monday, and on every Monday afterward, LDWF will have representatives from the Department of Motor Vehicles and Department of Revenue on-site so that customers can register their vessels, boat trailers or pay any taxes that may be due.

