La. Legislative Auditor finds LWC still has issues to resolve

Louisiana Workforce Commission
Louisiana Workforce Commission(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor took a close look last year at how the Louisiana Workforce Commission distributed benefits during the pandemic.

Then, it found the LWC had issues with its reporting and weak security, leading to people getting pandemic benefits they did not qualify for.

In a follow-up report, the state auditor found the LWC still has some issues to address. It includes putting in better internal controls to make sure claims are not fraudulent.

LWC Secretary Ava Cates released the following statement in response to the audit’s findings:

CLICK HERE for more on the audit’s findings.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

