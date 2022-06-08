JACQUES TALK: Dylan Moses.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaving Baton Rouge was best for him. Dylan Moses is a name that gets many LSU fans a bit terse and emotional.

In 2017 the former University High and IMG Academy standout chose to play his college football with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which resulted in many people from Baton Rouge labeling him a traitor.

In the end, it was hard to debate Moses’ decision, as the linebacker won two national championships with the Crimson Tide.

Moses was recently in Baton Rouge giving back to the community, holding a free football camp at Memorial Stadium in conjunction with local law enforcement.

