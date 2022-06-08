Dine Out and donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, $1 equals 3 meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You have until Friday, June 10 to participate in a nutritious food drive for local food banks.

Eat Fit Dine out & Donate (Ochsner Eat Fit)

The event, Eat Fit Dine Out and Donate, was created by Ochsner Eat Fit. Officials said partners are essential in the fight against obesity and other chronic health conditions related to diet and nutrition.

The Eat Fit team said you can drop off donations at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or make a monetary donation here. Just $1 can provide up to 3 meals.

The list of participating restaurants in Baton Rouge are:

Acme Oyster House

Bullfish Bar + Kitchen

Burgersmith- All locations

Chef Celeste Bistro

City Pork Brasserie & Bar

Clean Creations

Eliza

Good Eats Kitchen

FinBomb Sushi

Fit Blendz- All locations

French Market Bistro

French Truck Coffee

FreshJunkie- All locations

Frutta Bowls

Izzo’s Illegal Burrito- All locations

Mestizo

MJ’s Cafe

Playa Bowls

PJ’s Coffee- All locations

Red Stick Spice Company

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Roly Poly- All locations

Southern Grind Cofe

Superior Grill Highland

The Salad Station- All locations

Serop’s Express- All locations

Simply By SOAC | Southern Oaks Athletic Club

Southfin Southern Poke- All locations

Stroube’s Seafood and Steaks

The Big Squeezy- All locations

The Velvet Cactus

Tsunami Sushi

Zea Rotisserie & Bar- All locations

Robert Fresh Market BR

Alexander’s Highland Market

Food will be going to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Organizers say you can also donate no salt or low-salt canned goods, whole grains or even fresh produce. View the full list here.

You can learn more here www.EatFitDineOut.com.

