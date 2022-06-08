Ask the Expert
Dine Out and donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, $1 equals 3 meals

The event, Eat Fit Dine Out and Donate, was created by Ochsner Eat Fit.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You have until Friday, June 10 to participate in a nutritious food drive for local food banks.

Eat Fit Dine out & Donate
Eat Fit Dine out & Donate(Ochsner Eat Fit)

The event, Eat Fit Dine Out and Donate, was created by Ochsner Eat Fit. Officials said partners are essential in the fight against obesity and other chronic health conditions related to diet and nutrition.

The Eat Fit team said you can drop off donations at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or make a monetary donation here. Just $1 can provide up to 3 meals.

The list of participating restaurants in Baton Rouge are:

  • Acme Oyster House
  • Bullfish Bar + Kitchen
  • Burgersmith- All locations
  • Chef Celeste Bistro
  • City Pork Brasserie & Bar
  • Clean Creations
  • Eliza
  • Good Eats Kitchen
  • FinBomb Sushi
  • Fit Blendz- All locations
  • French Market Bistro
  • French Truck Coffee
  • FreshJunkie- All locations
  • Frutta Bowls
  • Izzo’s Illegal Burrito- All locations
  • Mestizo
  • MJ’s Cafe
  • Playa Bowls
  • PJ’s Coffee- All locations
  • Red Stick Spice Company
  • Reginelli’s Pizzeria
  • Roly Poly- All locations
  • Southern Grind Cofe
  • Superior Grill Highland
  • The Salad Station- All locations
  • Serop’s Express- All locations
  • Simply By SOAC | Southern Oaks Athletic Club
  • Southfin Southern Poke- All locations
  • Stroube’s Seafood and Steaks
  • The Big Squeezy- All locations
  • The Velvet Cactus
  • Tsunami Sushi
  • Zea Rotisserie & Bar- All locations
  • Robert Fresh Market BR
  • Alexander’s Highland Market

Food will be going to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Organizers say you can also donate no salt or low-salt canned goods, whole grains or even fresh produce. View the full list here

You can learn more here www.EatFitDineOut.com.

