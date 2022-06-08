Ask the Expert
BRPD, APSO search for pair of suspects involved in carjacking of elderly woman

Tim’ara Courtney, 18
Tim’ara Courtney, 18(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a pair of suspects accused of carjacking an elderly woman who was giving them a ride.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, an arrest warrant has been issued for Tim’ara Courtney, 18, of Baton Rouge.

Courtney has been identified as a suspect in the carjacking of a woman traveling from Jefferson Parish.

A second female suspect has not been identified.

On Friday, June 3 around 11 p.m., APSO deputies responded to a carjacking incident in Sorrento.

The victim told deputies she was driving the two women from Gretna to Baton Rouge and was asked to stop in Sorrento.

The women told the victim to get out of the car. The victim told detectives the women began attacking her when she refused to get out.

The women forced the victim out of the car and drove away, deputies say.

Detectives with APSO contacted Baton Rouge Police, who found the car along Plank Road.

After a short chase, police found the car, wrecked and abandoned.

APSO and BRPD have initiated a joint search to track down the suspects.

Deputies report upon her arrest, Courtney will be charged with carjacking and battery of the infirmed.

Anyone with information that can help the investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to their anonymous tip line.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

