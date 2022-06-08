Ask the Expert
49-year-old hit, killed by semi-tractor trailer on Essen Lane

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was struck and killed by a semi-tractor trailer on Essen Lane on Tuesday night June 7.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred around 12:45 am on June, 7 in the 5100 block of Essen Lane.

Officials state that a 2020 semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Essen Lane when, David Hutchinson, 49, attempted to cross the roadway. Hutchinson was struck and died at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

