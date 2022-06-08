2nd suspect arrested in Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department reported a teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting that injured four people outside Hammond High’s graduation on Southeastern Louisiana University’s campus.

The 15-year-old is charged with illegally carrying a weapon by a juvenile, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule I substance with intent to distribute, and resisting arrest.

He is the second suspect arrested in the May 19 shooting that happened as attendees headed to their vehicles after the Hammond High Magnet commencement ceremony. Investigators said three people were shot and a fourth was injured when shots rang out around 8:15 p.m.

Trent Thomas, 20, of Hammond, is accused of opening fire at Hammond High School's graduation ceremony, injuring three innocent bystanders. (TPSO)

Trent Thomas, 20, of Hammond, was arrested shortly after the shooting. He is charged with attempted second-degree murder (3 counts), obstruction of justice, aggravated damage to property, and possession of a firearm on a gun-free campus.

