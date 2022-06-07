Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

US investigating complaints that Honda engines won’t restart

Some Hondas are being recalled after Honda owners complained that a fuel-saving system...
Some Hondas are being recalled after Honda owners complained that a fuel-saving system malfunctions.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the fuel-saving stop-start system on some Honda Pilot SUVs can fail to restart.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers nearly 195,000 Pilots from 2016 through 2020.

The agency says it has 221 complaints about the problem, but no reports of crashes or injuries.

Owners complained that the engine won’t restart on its own from a complete stop with the stop-start feature in use.

Some complained that a jump start was needed to get the motor going.

The Pilots under investigation have 3.5-liter V6 engines and nine-speed transmissions.

The agency says it’s assessing safety issues and determining how many models are affected.

A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from Honda.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Kenneth Graham is NOAA's next assistant administrator of weather services and the 17th director...
Former NWS chief in La. chosen as new director of National Weather Service
Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo
Democratic candidate John Fetterman is vying for the Senate seat against GOP pick Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Senate candidate Fetterman to stay off campaign trail for now after stroke
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams and law firm partner Nicole Burdett face trial...
Federal judge bars Jason Williams from claiming before jury that tax fraud charges were politically or racially motivated