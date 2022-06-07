Tips pour in following viral ‘burnout’ videos

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Crimestoppers tips have been pouring in after a brazen display of lawlessness rattled the nerves of New Orleans citizens.

“It was clear they didn’t care, or they didn’t want whatever they were doing to stop. I think that speaks for itself,” says Noe Regules.

Groups of people, some from out of town, traveled to New Orleans to do what they called a “take over” of city streets Sunday night.

“They know what they’re doing. They want to do what they want to do,” says a neighbor.

Toting guns, lawless and dangerous stunts unfolded in four different locations across New Orleans, prompting the community to come forward with a surge of tips.

“We were getting names, videos, Instagram posts, being able to follow the people who were the organizers,” says Darlene Cusanza.

Cusanza with Crimestoppers says it’s the most tips her office received in a long time, mainly because she says this crime was witnessed by so many and the public put their foot down.

“Which is good because we want that outrage coming from the community,” says Cusanza.

There were even tips about the spectators who cheered on the lawlessness.

CRIMETRACKER

VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch

NOPD releases images of persons of interest connected to “burnout” event

The NOPD released pictures of the vehicles they believe were involved along with the pictures of two men they say jumped on and kicked an NOPD officer’s vehicle at St. Claude and St. Roch.

The NOPD has released images of persons of interest related to illegal car stunts that attracted a mass gathering, shutting down traffic at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch Avenues on Sunday, June 5, in hopes of identifying them. (NOPD)

“They jumped on the car. They started getting on top of the car, banging on the window, kicking the car and all throughout the two drifters,” says Regules.

“They’re in your face disrespectful,” says LSU Health Criminologist Peter Scharf.

Scharf believes the NOPD’s manpower shortage is making criminals fearless.

“It’s the ratio of cops on the street, three or four cops in a district, somebody does donuts, drive bys, they do not have the resources to respond,” says Scharf.

More: Manpower crunch and consent decree red tape put responding officers in danger, PANO says

Chief Shaun Ferguson admits it’s more bolden and brazen criminals and he’s promising to arrest those involved. Still, he asked the public for help, and it seems the community is stepping up to do their part.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.