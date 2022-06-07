Summer of Hope events aimed to reduce crime in summer months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge leaders are coming together for what they are calling the Summer of Hope.

It’s an 8-week initiative to reduce violence in the Capital City during the summer months.

On Friday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can join the Southern University Law Center Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives for their Expungement Initiative Session. It’s happening at the Southern University Law Center Atrium. Officials said they welcome questions about expungement. Attendees are required to bring the following: a background check from the Louisiana State Police; a certified copy of minutes; and a certified copy of the Bill of Information. For more information regarding this event, contact Marla Dickerson at mdickerson@sulc.edu

Friday, June 10, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. you can join Mayor Pro Tempore Lamont Cole and Shoppers Value Foods for the 5th Annual Pedal for Peace. Bikers will ride to Howell Park, rest, and return to Shoppers Value at 5355 Government Street.

5th Annual Pedaling for Peace. (WAFB)

Saturday, June 11, 9 am. -2 p.m. join Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV) for their inaugural Kids Fest at Scotlandville Parkway at Bradley Road and Veterans Drive. This event will celebrate, educate, and inspire youth in the community. From inflatables and health screenings to local talent and kickball this event offers something for the entire family. Looking to get an early start? Join the 1K walk and 2K run at 8:30 a.m. In light of this year’s theme, “Kids & Entrepreneurship” youth vendors ages 18 and under are encouraged to showcase their business by signing up by clicking here

Kids Fest 2022 (WAFB)

Saturday, June 11, 12 p.m. - 3 p.m., join the Baton Rouge Community Street Team (BRCST) for their first Healing the Block event at the Leo S. Butler Community Center 950 E Washington St. Each Saturday, the BRCST is bringing hope, dinners, celebration, and community resources directly to streets, neighborhoods, and families that have experienced violence. Residents are encouraged to stay on the lookout because Healing the Block might come to their neighborhood

Heal the Block. (WAFB)

