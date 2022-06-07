Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer shot and killed a dog Monday night after the animal attacked its owners, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

KVVU reports a neighbor helped a police lieutenant find the woman being attacked by the dog.

Police say the pit bull charged at the lieutenant who discharged his firearm.

“In doing so, he saved the woman from being further attacked,” police said.

According to police, another woman was also injured in the attack. Both women were taken to the hospital with several dog-related wounds.

CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police confirmed the animal succumbed to its injuries.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Actor, Uvalde native McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Gunmen with...
Nigeria church: 38 killed in attack during Sunday service
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
VIDEO: Sheriff: Deputy ran stop sign in deadly crash that killed mother, daughters
Savannah Wright, 24, was among a group of four arrested after a deadly burglary in Tennessee.
Woman admits to planning to kill father during burglary, affidavit reads
Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference Monday shortly after the Legislature concluded...
Gov. Edwards calls for special session to redraw Congressional maps