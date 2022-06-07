Ask the Expert
Advertisement

NOPD releases images of persons of interest connected to “burnout” event

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD has released images of persons of interest related to illegal car stunts that attracted a mass gathering, shutting down traffic at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch Avenues on Sunday, June 5, in hopes of identifying them.

The NOPD has released images of persons of interest related to illegal car stunts that attracted a mass gathering, shutting down traffic at the intersection of St. Claude and St. Roch Avenues on Sunday, June 5, in hopes of identifying them.(NOPD)

READ MORE VIDEO: Onlookers jump on NOPD unit while drivers spin donuts in St. Roch

Investigators gathered the images from videos widely seen on social media of the “burnout” event.

In the videos, that quickly went viral online, several vehicles drive donuts into the intersection at dangerous speeds. Some individuals are even seen outside of vehicles jumping on the hood of a police unit.

The NOPD has also released the images of the suspect vehicles involved.

The NOPD has also released the images of the suspect vehicles involved.(NOPD)

Anyone who can identify these individuals is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

