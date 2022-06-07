Ask the Expert
La. among first states approved for increased high-speed internet access funding

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Louisiana is among the first four states to be approved to receive money under the Capital Projects Fund, the US Department of Treasury announced on Tuesday, June 7.

Officials said the state is set to receive $176.7 million through the American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet.

“The pandemic exposed longstanding challenges that workers and families face when they don’t have adequate access to the internet, especially those living in rural areas and other unconnected communities. That is why these broadband investments across the country are so critical,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo. “This funding through the American Rescue Plan will help connect thousands of homes and businesses in Louisiana with affordable high-speed internet and help close the digital divide in communities where connectivity is needed most. Treasury commends Louisiana for targeting this funding to places where it is most urgently needed across the state.”

Officials added the nearly $180 million will provide funding to connect nearly 88,500 homes and businesses to internet speeds of 25/3 Mbps.

