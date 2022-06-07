Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Four men behind bars accused of stealing catalytic converters in Baton Rouge

(top left to right) Terrance Mundy and Kenya Randall (bottom left to right) Javen Moore and...
(top left to right) Terrance Mundy and Kenya Randall (bottom left to right) Javen Moore and Darius Smith(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested four people who allegedly stole catalytic converters in the Baton Rouge area.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, BRPD detectives and detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Terrance Mundy, 30; Kenya Randall, 23; Javen Moore, 23; and Darius Smith, 21, for their alleged involvement in stealing catalytic converters inside and outside of Baton Rouge city limits between April 28 and May 11.

Javen Moore
Javen Moore(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Terrance Mundy
Terrance Mundy(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Darius Smith
Darius Smith(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Kenya Randall
Kenya Randall(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Police say each theft resulted in a total loss of at least $5,000 for victims.

Law enforcement booked the four men into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged them with multiple counts of felony theft and felony criminal damage to property.

Police say additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference Monday shortly after the Legislature concluded...
Gov. Edwards calls for special session to redraw Congressional maps
Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Matthew McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
Biden administration pushes clean energy as prices continue to rise
Biden administration pushes clean energy as prices continue to rise
DEMCO customers may see higher energy bills due to increased natural gas prices.
DEMCO warns customers that higher natural gas prices could mean higher power bills