Four men behind bars accused of stealing catalytic converters in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have arrested four people who allegedly stole catalytic converters in the Baton Rouge area.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, BRPD detectives and detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Terrance Mundy, 30; Kenya Randall, 23; Javen Moore, 23; and Darius Smith, 21, for their alleged involvement in stealing catalytic converters inside and outside of Baton Rouge city limits between April 28 and May 11.

Javen Moore (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Terrance Mundy (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Darius Smith (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Kenya Randall (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Police say each theft resulted in a total loss of at least $5,000 for victims.

Law enforcement booked the four men into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged them with multiple counts of felony theft and felony criminal damage to property.

Police say additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

