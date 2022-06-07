EBRSO arrests 3 brothers, 2 others in drug bust; fentanyl, guns among items seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five people and seized multiple guns and drugs Tuesday following a month-long investigation into a drug-dealing network.

According to EBRSO, agents with the narcotics division spent the past month investigating a narcotics distribution network allegedly being operated by the Thierry brothers—Geramh Thierry, Prentice Thierry, and Prentice Thierry. During their investigation, they identified multiple locations allegedly being used by the brothers to stash and distribute illicit narcotics.

According to the sheriff’s office, they executed four search warrants Tuesday, June 7, on Myrtle, Cotton, and Canosa Court with the help of multiple divisions, including EBRSO SWAT, BRPD SRT, EBRSO K-9, EBRSO Intel, and EBRSO Air Support.

Law enforcement arrested Geramh Thierry, Praxston Thierry, Prentice Thierry, Kentrell Green, and Mike Selders.

They also seized the following:

1.25 pounds of Powder Cocaine (approximate street value $18,000)

1.25 ounces of Crack Cocaine (approximate street value $1,200)

16 pounds of Marijuana (approximate street value $32,000)

3.3 ounces of Methamphetamine

27 dosage units of Fentanyl Pills

129 dosage units of Oxycodone Pills

180.5 dosage units of Amphetamine Pills

6 liters of Codeine Syrup

$7,968 (pending seizure)

Palmeto State .300 black out semi-auto rifle

Springfield semi-auto 9mm handgun (reported stolen)

Canik semi-auto 9mm handgun

Eaa .357 revolver

Geramh Thierry (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Geramh Thierry, 33, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Promethazine with Codeine, and Oxycodone pills, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of drugs in the presence of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a moveable, for which he is currently on bond.

Praxston Thierry (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Praxston Thierry, 30, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prentice Thierry (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Prentice Thierry, 30, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Hydrocodone pills, Amphetamine pills, Oxycodone pills, Marijuana, and Xanax, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Kentrell Green (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Kentrell Green, 39, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also had an arrest warrant for arson.

Mike Selders (East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Mike Selders, 42, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl pills, Amphetamine pills, Crack Cocaine, and Promethazine with Codeine, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

