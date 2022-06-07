Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBRSO arrests 3 brothers, 2 others in drug bust; fentanyl, guns among items seized

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized drugs and guns, which led to the arrest of...
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized drugs and guns, which led to the arrest of five men, on June 7, 2022.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested five people and seized multiple guns and drugs Tuesday following a month-long investigation into a drug-dealing network.

According to EBRSO, agents with the narcotics division spent the past month investigating a narcotics distribution network allegedly being operated by the Thierry brothers—Geramh Thierry, Prentice Thierry, and Prentice Thierry. During their investigation, they identified multiple locations allegedly being used by the brothers to stash and distribute illicit narcotics.

According to the sheriff’s office, they executed four search warrants Tuesday, June 7, on Myrtle, Cotton, and Canosa Court with the help of multiple divisions, including EBRSO SWAT, BRPD SRT, EBRSO K-9, EBRSO Intel, and EBRSO Air Support.

Law enforcement arrested Geramh Thierry, Praxston Thierry, Prentice Thierry, Kentrell Green, and Mike Selders.

They also seized the following:

  • 1.25 pounds of Powder Cocaine (approximate street value $18,000)
  • 1.25 ounces of Crack Cocaine (approximate street value $1,200)
  • 16 pounds of Marijuana (approximate street value $32,000)
  • 3.3 ounces of Methamphetamine
  • 27 dosage units of Fentanyl Pills
  • 129 dosage units of Oxycodone Pills
  • 180.5 dosage units of Amphetamine Pills
  • 6 liters of Codeine Syrup
  • $7,968 (pending seizure)
  • Palmeto State .300 black out semi-auto rifle
  • Springfield semi-auto 9mm handgun (reported stolen)
  • Canik semi-auto 9mm handgun
  • Eaa .357 revolver
Geramh Thierry
Geramh Thierry(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Geramh Thierry, 33, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, Promethazine with Codeine, and Oxycodone pills, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, possession of drugs in the presence of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had an arrest warrant for unauthorized use of a moveable, for which he is currently on bond.

Praxston Thierry
Praxston Thierry(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Praxston Thierry, 30, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prentice Thierry
Prentice Thierry(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Prentice Thierry, 30, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Hydrocodone pills, Amphetamine pills, Oxycodone pills, Marijuana, and Xanax, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with drugs, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Kentrell Green
Kentrell Green(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Kentrell Green, 39, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also had an arrest warrant for arson.

Mike Selders
Mike Selders(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Mike Selders, 42, is charged with possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl pills, Amphetamine pills, Crack Cocaine, and Promethazine with Codeine, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters
THE INVESTIGATORS: Guns missing from evidence at BRPD flew under the radar for years
Actor Matthew McConaughey holds a picture of Alithia Ramirez, 10, who was killed in the mass...
Actor, Uvalde native McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
Guns that were supposed to be taken off the streets were actually missing out from evidence at...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Guns missing from evidence at BRPD flew under the radar for years
A ten-month development moratorium in Ascension Parish has ended. During that time, parish...
Ascension Parish moratorium ends but developers still wait