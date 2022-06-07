Ask the Expert
Detectives name 2 men wanted in deadly Donaldsonville shooting; teen also sought

Donovan Starks and Johntez Ezeff
Donovan Starks and Johntez Ezeff(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for three people in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on May 30.

Detectives said Cedrick Murphy, 37, of Donaldsonville, was killed in the shooting on West Second Street.

They added Donovan Starks, 21, of Gonzales, and Johntez Ezeff, 21, of Donaldsonville, are wanted on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, aggravated damage to property, and simple criminal damage to property.

Investigators said the third suspect, a 17-year-old young man, is wanted on the same charges and an additional charge of illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. They said they didn’t release his name or picture because of his age.

