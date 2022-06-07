Ask the Expert
Detectives arrest Morgan City man on 107 counts of child pornography, 23 counts of animal pornography

Keith E. Taylor
Keith E. Taylor(Morgan City Police Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars in Morgan City Jail accused of possessing child and animal pornography after investigators found over 100 related files on devices they seized from him.

Keith E. Taylor, 66, of Morgan City, was arrested Monday afternoon, June 6, on 55 counts of pornography involving juveniles, 52 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 years of age, and 23 counts of pornography involving bestiality.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, investigators with its detectives division began investigating Taylor regarding the possession of child pornography on May 24, and he was arrested for one count of pornography involving juveniles after evidence was uncovered that day.

On forensic downloads of the devices seized, investigators found an additional 107 files containing pornography involving juveniles, nearly half of which involved children under 13, according to police.

Police say investigators also uncovered 23 files containing pornography involving animals.

The investigation remains ongoing.

