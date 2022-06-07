DEMCO warns customers that higher natural gas prices could mean higher power bills

GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - DEMCO urges members to budget for higher electricity costs in the summer months due to the price of natural gas.

The company’s CEO said DEMCO purchases wholesale electricity from CLECO Power, which uses natural gas to operate many of its generation plants. He added the price of natural gas has “skyrocketed” over the past few months and is causing wholesale power costs to go up as well.

DEMCO stated it has been informed by CLECO Power that, “we do not expect to see this situation resolving in the near-term. Natural gas prices are projected to remain high into next year. Until natural gas prices moderate, the billings will remain high.”

CLICK HERE for more, including ways to save on your bill.

