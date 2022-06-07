Ask the Expert
Cranking up the heat, not much rain next several days

Heat index forecast for Tuesday, June 7.
Heat index forecast for Tuesday, June 7.(WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will continue to build in from the west, resulting in temperatures only getting a bit hotter through the remainder of the week. For today, look for partly cloudy skies and rain chances near zero, with highs in the low to mid-90s. Heat index values should peak in the upper 90s for most.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 7.
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 7.(WAFB)

The odds of our temperatures reaching the mid-90s increase during the mid to latter part of the week as high pressure strengthens. Heat index values will also trend a bit higher and could begin to top 100° in some neighborhoods. Cooling rains will be difficult to come by, with generally dry conditions expected through Wednesday, and rain chances at 20% or less for Thursday and Friday.

Peak heat index values through Saturday, June 11.
Peak heat index values through Saturday, June 11.(WAFB)
Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, June 7.
Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, June 7.(WAFB)

An approaching cold front should deliver somewhat better rain chances by Saturday. We then watch to see how far south the front progresses, with the main impact being the potential for some slightly drier air. Rain chances, for now, are posted at 40%-50% on Saturday, and 20% on Sunday. Rain chances for the second half of the weekend will be dependent on where the front eventually ends up.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, June 7.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, June 7.(WAFB)

Into next week, temperatures look as though they’ll continue to run a little above normal, with only a few, mainly afternoon thunderstorms on any given day.

