Cottage Cheese Country Cornmeal Pecan Waffles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cornmeal adds crunch and a toasty flavor to this breakfast favorite. With crispy edges, a fluffy interior, and a slightly coarse texture from the cornmeal, these waffles are everything we dream of waking up to. Feel free to utilize leftover fruit with syrups as a topping. Try your favorite such as strawberries, blueberries, or even canned cranberries with maple syrup for a healthier choice!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 8 Waffles

Ingredients:

½ cup cottage cheese

1½ cups yellow cornmeal

½ cup chopped pecans

2¼ cups flour

½ cup sugar

3 tbsps baking powder

2¼ tsps salt

6 eggs

¼ pound melted butter

2½ cups milk

2 tbsps vegetable oil

Method:

Preheat the waffle iron to medium heat according to the manufacturer’s directions. In a large mixing bowl, sift together cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a wooden spoon, blend well then set aside. In a separate bowl, whip eggs, and cottage cheese together well to break up the curds, leaving some for texture. Add butter and milk, whisking well.

Using the wooden spoon, stir liquid ingredients into dry ingredients until smooth. Fold in pecans until thoroughly coated. Let the batter sit 15-30 minutes to allow the flour and cornmeal to absorb the moisture from the milk and eggs. Place a small amount of vegetable oil or spray on a preheated waffle iron. Ladle ¾ cup batter onto hot waffle iron and cook for 3–3½ minutes. Remove and keep warm. Serve with cranberry syrup or your favorite fruit-syrup mixture.

