Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Community reacts to trans athlete bill becoming law

For the second year in a row a bill to ban trans athletes from competing in women's sports has made it to the governor.
By Chris Rosato
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second year in a row, a bill to ban trans athletes from competing in women’s sports has made it to the governor. But rather than veto or sign the bill, Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed the bill to become law in a different way.

“I’ve allowed that bill to become law without my signature, not because I thought the bill was good,” said the governor.

Proponents of the bill say it’s now a done deal, but Peyton Michelle with La. Trans Advocacy says the fight is far from over.

“We’ll definitely be exploring litigation; we’ll also just be watching to see how things develop in other states,” said Michelle.

Peyton testified at the Capitol against the bill while it was moving through the legislature, and says when they heard the news, they were stunned.

“As soon as he said it out loud, I think I just screamed in my friend’s apartment because I was just so overwhelmed. It’s disappointing to see someone that claims to be our ally not show up for us,” Michelle continued.

Faith Bush, a former female athlete, said, “I think it’s unfair if they do. I think women are biologically way different than men. Men are a lot stronger, hormones, they’re just built different, all of the above.”

Macy Wood says she used to swim in high school and agrees with Faith.

“I was a swimmer so a lot of...it’s not fair for women to compete with people who have testosterone at the end of the day but... hopefully we can just all work something out,” said Wood.

While speaking with Macy an NCAA swim official overheard us and decided he wanted to chime in.

“I think it’s a disservice to those women who try to establish themselves and work as hard as they do because there’s not enough equality with women swimmers anyway,” said NCAA swim official Corey Delahoussaye.

Peyton Michelle says for the time being they’ll be working to make sure those in their community feel supported.

“I want them to know they’re supported...that’s my number one priority,” Michelle explained.

The bill is technically already state law; however, it does not go into effect until August 1, 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Latasha Williams
Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart in Baton Rouge, sheriff says
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters
THE INVESTIGATORS: Guns missing from evidence at BRPD flew under the radar for years
Pointe Coupee Schools and law enforcement are focused on adding more safety measures for their...
Parish looks to upgrade security at schools
For the second year in a row a bill to ban trans athletes from competing in women's sports has...
Community reacts to trans athlete bill becoming law
FILE - Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo, third from left, stands during a news...
School police chief a no-show at Uvalde City Council meeting