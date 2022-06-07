Community reacts to trans athlete bill becoming law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second year in a row, a bill to ban trans athletes from competing in women’s sports has made it to the governor. But rather than veto or sign the bill, Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed the bill to become law in a different way.

“I’ve allowed that bill to become law without my signature, not because I thought the bill was good,” said the governor.

Proponents of the bill say it’s now a done deal, but Peyton Michelle with La. Trans Advocacy says the fight is far from over.

“We’ll definitely be exploring litigation; we’ll also just be watching to see how things develop in other states,” said Michelle.

Peyton testified at the Capitol against the bill while it was moving through the legislature, and says when they heard the news, they were stunned.

“As soon as he said it out loud, I think I just screamed in my friend’s apartment because I was just so overwhelmed. It’s disappointing to see someone that claims to be our ally not show up for us,” Michelle continued.

Faith Bush, a former female athlete, said, “I think it’s unfair if they do. I think women are biologically way different than men. Men are a lot stronger, hormones, they’re just built different, all of the above.”

Macy Wood says she used to swim in high school and agrees with Faith.

“I was a swimmer so a lot of...it’s not fair for women to compete with people who have testosterone at the end of the day but... hopefully we can just all work something out,” said Wood.

While speaking with Macy an NCAA swim official overheard us and decided he wanted to chime in.

“I think it’s a disservice to those women who try to establish themselves and work as hard as they do because there’s not enough equality with women swimmers anyway,” said NCAA swim official Corey Delahoussaye.

Peyton Michelle says for the time being they’ll be working to make sure those in their community feel supported.

“I want them to know they’re supported...that’s my number one priority,” Michelle explained.

The bill is technically already state law; however, it does not go into effect until August 1, 2022.

