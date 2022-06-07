Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish moratorium ends but developers still wait

A ten-month development moratorium in Ascension Parish has ended. During that time, parish leaders came up with changes to the land development code.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A ten-month development moratorium in Ascension Parish has ended.

During that time, parish leaders came up with changes to the land development code.

“We now require traffic studies to come through the parish, so when we have a pre-application meeting, the parish will be hiring a consultant to perform those traffic studies,” said Ricky Compton with the Ascension Parish Planning Department. “We’ve increased the drainage standards, so there’s going to be a little bit more requirements for the engineers to meet when we come to designing and building new subdivisions.”

But the wait is not over yet for home builders.

“We are proceeding with caution, and we are working with administration on implementing the ordinance changes throughout Ascension Parish,” said Karen Zito, executive officer of the Homebuilders Association of Greater Baton Rouge.

Because traffic impact studies must be done during the school year, it will still be a few months before some construction starts.

Zito said the longer the delays the more expensive homes will become.

“Demand remains high. Ascension Parish is a very attractive parish to move to and to live and work in, and so that demand is still high, and supply remains low,” she added.

Parish officials anticipate when school starts, they’ll get more requests for new developments.

“Our developers, builders, engineers, all the ancillary services in the home building industry, we are all here to help provide solutions for responsible growth in Ascension Parish, and we also like to know that we are providing safe, affordable quality housing for all residents,” explained Zito.

