6-year-old dies, 2-year-old in critical condition in back-to-back pool drownings

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.
Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable.(Brucy/Pixabay via Canva)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old drowned and a 2-year-old is in critical condition after they were found unresponsive in pools in the Las Vegas area over the weekend.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a swimming pool in the northeast valley Saturday afternoon where they found the 6-year-old boy unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the 6-year-old boy’s death is the first drowning death of a child this year.

The day prior, officers responded to a report of another child drowning in a swimming pool. Officers arrived and found a 2-year-old girl unresponsive, and she was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing, police said.

Police are reminding parents to stay vigilant at pools and said child drownings are preventable by following the three “P”s of pool safety:

  • Patrol – Designate an adult to supervise children in the water at all times.
  • Protect – Install fencing, door alarms, locks and other safety measures to create a defensive barrier between your child and the pool. Check them regularly to ensure they are in working order.
  • Prepare – Create a plan ahead of time by enrolling your child in swimming lessons, taking CPR classes, and having a plan in place to call 911 in case of an emergency.

