YOUR MONEY: Summer savings

(WAFB) - While American consumers are ready to put the pandemic behind them, they are quickly facing another major obstacle: inflation. That’s according to a pair of summer spending surveys RetailMeNot conducted in early- and mid-April 2022 (see methodology) to learn how shoppers are approaching summer.

Their data shows that consumers are gearing up for life’s special occasions and taking a “back-to-normal” approach to things like baby showers, graduations, summer travel, and celebrations with loved ones. But, while consumers may be ready for their lives to go back to normal, they’re quickly having to adjust to another “new normal” as inflation hits 40-year highs.

And so, amid all this interest in gathering and spending, consumers are continuing to change their shopping habits and mindsets to accommodate increasing prices. That means tightening budgets for upcoming events, cutting down on nonessentials, and turning to couponing and other money-saving tactics.

Most (70%) say they plan to attend in-person celebrations between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year. And, of those, 90% say they will attend between one and five events.

Some highlights from our survey:

27% of those who plan to attend in-person gatherings say they’ll be attending a wedding this summer. Among those attending weddings, 56% say they’ll spend $250 or less; 18% will spend $250 to $499; 16% will spend $500 to $1,999; and 10% will spend over $2,000.

Weddings don’t look to be negatively impacted by inflation, as only 17% of our respondents say they had to decline a wedding invite due to inflation.

However, 65% of respondents say that inflation does make it harder to attend celebrations like weddings or parties.

The other most-attended events this summer will be housewarming parties (23% of respondents attending events this summer will attend at least one) and baby showers (20% of those attending events this summer will attend a baby shower).

More than half (61%) say they are likely to reduce spending this summer due to inflation, according to our most recent survey at the end of April. And that’s up from 59% in our early-April survey.

Dining out is the biggest area in which those inflation-conscious consumers will be cutting back. This doesn’t necessarily mean consumers won’t spend at all in these categories, just that they’ll be finding ways to spend less:

In which of the following categories are you planning to reduce spending (among those who say they’ll be cutting back due to inflation)?

Dining out: 69%.

Personal shopping: 61%.

Entertainment: 54%.

Travel: 42%.

Subscriptions (Netflix, Hulu, etc.): 34%.

Overall, consumers are concerned about how much inflation will impact their summer plans and the purchases they’ll need (or want) to make. Here are the percentages of consumers who agreed with the following statements:

I am concerned about increasing prices: 81%.

I feel like summer months are expensive: 64%.

I feel overwhelmed with the costs I’ll be facing between May to July: 53%.

And how do consumers expect retailers to make summer more affordable? More than half (60%) say they expect a lot of deals, promotions and sales this summer.

Although travel-related purchases are getting expensive, from plane tickets to fuel, consumers are planning to travel this summer. In fact, 53% say they plan to travel between Memorial Day and Labor Day — and one in four say they’ll leverage work-from-home flexibility to travel more this summer (28%).

When it comes to specific plans, it’s clear that Americans plan to partake in activities that were normal pre-COVID:

Go to the beach: 47%.

Catch up with people: 39%.

Go shopping: 36%.

Camp: 30%.

Do adventurous activities: 27%.

Go to an amusement park: 26%.

And travel budgets are increasing, compared to 2021 (although that could be due to the fact that many may have paused travel in summer 2021 to wait out the pandemic). Most (80%) say they plan to spend the same or more on travel this summer, compared to last summer:

Plan to spend significantly more: 35%.

Plan to spend about the same: 46%.

Plan to spend significantly less: 15%.

Don’t know/not sure: 5%.

Despite travel enthusiasm, more than half say they plan to spend no more than $500 on travel this summer.

$500 or less: 53%.

$501 to $1,000: 21%.

$1,001 to $1,500: 13%.

More than $1,500: 10%.

Don’t know: 3%.

Survey Methodology

Our data points come from two surveys conducted by Alchemer on behalf of Ziff Media Group, in which U.S. adults were asked about their summer plans and predicted spending:

Alchemer survey of 1,116 U.S. adults performed April 6-7, 2022.

Alchemer survey of 1,137 U.S. adults performed April 28-29, 2022.

