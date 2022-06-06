BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to an overnight house fire that destroyed a Baton Rouge home on Monday, June 6.

Around 12:10 a.m. on Monday, June 6 the SGFD responded to a structure fire in the 25900 block of Kendalwood Drive.

Overnight house fire destroys home on Kendalwood Drive. (St. George Fire Department)

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found the home completely engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes of their arrival. Officials state that all occupants were out of the structure including the family dog.

Prairieville Fire Department was also on scene to help extinguish the fire.

A SGFD Investigator was called to the scene and is still in the process of determining the cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.